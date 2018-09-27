Sui Dhaaga actor Anushka Sharma: Thankful to my father and brother for being so supportive

Anushka Sharma along with Varun Dhawan promoted Sui Dhaaga. Anushka Sharma along with Varun Dhawan promoted Sui Dhaaga.

Anushka Sharma plays Mamta in Yash Raj Film’s Sui Dhaaga, which is directed by Sharat Katariya. In this exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, the actor reveals how her father and brother have always been supportive.

Anushka said, “The beauty of the film is that Mamta comes from a place or a background where she was not educated and was not given the kind of opportunities you and I have in this world. Despite that, she is a bright girl. She is a homemaker and crafty but because there are no opportunities for her, the craft is lost until the family faces dire situations. At such a moment, she becomes the mind behind the plan to start something of their own. The man, Mauji, is the creative mind behind her plan. The beauty is when she wants to do all this and finally steps out of the house, the husband is super supportive. He is not like the kind of person who would want his wife to stay home. He asks her for inputs in life too.”

She continued, “I think, anybody, but especially when you are a woman, you need support from the men in the house. In my case, my father and my brother have been so supportive in life. I have been working for 10 years in the industry and before that, I was modeling, so I am working since I was 15. They never made me feel like I am a woman who would not have enough opportunities. So, you need to have that kind of support.”

Sui Dhaaga will hit screens on September 27.

