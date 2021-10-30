Suhana Khan’s first post as Aryan Khan returns home is for bestie Ananya Panday: ‘Love you to pieces’

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s first post as her brother Aryan Khan was released from jail was for her best friend Ananya Panday. Wishing Ananya on her birthday, Suhana wrote, “Happy Birthday. Love you to pieces’. She also shared a photo where she is featured with Ananya and her younger sister Rysa.

On Thursday, after Aryan got bail, Suhana had shared a throwback photo featuring her with her brother and father with the caption, “I love u.” While this post of Suhana got a lot of love from celebs like Sanjay Kapoor, Deanne Panday, Zoya Akhtar, Maheep Kapoor, Banita Sandhu, and Shanaya Kapoor, among others.

Ananya was asked to join the probe in Aryan Khan drug probe earlier this October. Ananya was also seen at the Narcotics Control Bureau office on two occasions as she was questioned. She was accompanied by father Chunky Pandey on both occasions.

While officers remained tight-lipped about what she was asked, the questions were related to certain chats that NCB had found in Aryan’s cellphone, said sources. She was reportedly asked to interpret and give context to some of her chats with Aryan.

Aryan, meanwhile, was released from jail on Saturday morning. Bombay High Court had granted him and other co-accused bail in the case on Thursday. Both Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan went to bring their son back from Arthur Road jail.

The HC laid down 14 conditions while granting the 23-year-old bail, including a bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more sureties in the like amount; not establishing communication with co-accused; not undertaking any action which is prejudicial to the proceedings; making no attempt to influence witnesses nor tamper with the evidence; and surrendering his passport.