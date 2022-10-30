scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Suhana Khan wishes ‘big sis’ Ananya Panday on her birthday, shares inside pic from party

Ananya Panday is celebrating her 24th birthday today and Suhana Khan has penned a short and sweet note for the actor.

ananya panday, suhana khanSuhana Khan penned a sweet wish for Ananya Panday. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Bollywood stars are sending birthday wishes and the loveliest messages to Ananya Panday as she celebrates her 24th birthday today (October 30). But Ananya’s best friend and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s birthday post was particularly special and highlighted their bond over the years. Sharing a picture from Ananya’s birthday party, Suhana wrote, “happy birthday to my big sis. I love you so much”.

Ananya, who is a ‘birthday person’, said that her father, actor Chunky Panday had advised her to work on every birthday. She said,  “The most important for me is to be surrounded by the people I love. I’m just grateful this year for the health of my family and to be able to keep working. I make it a point every year to work in some sort of way – last year I was dubbing for Gehraiyaan and this year I’m going to be doing a workshop for my next film. My dad always says if you work on your birthday, the entire year will be filled with amazing work and good opportunities!” 

Also read |Chunky Panday on Ananya Panday’s first love, playing her father in Liger: ‘Had to convince myself I’ll not look like her older brother…’

Further talking about her birthday celebrations, Ananya said, “I’m a big, big, big birthday person and I’ve always been. I start by celebrating the birthday month and then the birthday week and of course on my birthday. But the older I’m getting, my birthday is becoming more about gratitude and growth rather than just celebration and I’m enjoying that transformation.” 

On the work front, Ananya has Kho Gaye Hum Kaha and Dream Girl 2 in the pipeline. As for Suhana, the young actor is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film also stars Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 05:38:20 pm
