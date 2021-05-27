scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 27, 2021
Suhana Khan wishes brother AbRam on his birthday with throwback pool video. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam turns eight today, and sister Suhana Khan was the first family member to wish him on social media.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
May 27, 2021 11:32:02 am
suhana khan, abram birthdaySuhana Khan wished baby brother AbRam with a heart melting video.

Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son AbRam is celebrating his eight birthday today. While other family members are yet to wish him on social media, elder sister Suhana Khan shared a heart melting video on Instagram to wish him. The adorable Instagram story with her baby brother is winning hearts on the internet and gives a glimpse of the bond the siblings share.

In the video, Suhana is seen setting up her camera while in the pool, and soon AbRam comes crawling towards her to pose with his sister. As the duo smiles at the camera, she asks him to kiss her. He happily obliges with a peck on her cheek. She added “Birthday Boy” as a text on the Instagram story.

 

AbRam is the youngest of Shah Rukh Khan- Gauri Khan’s three kids, with Aryan being the eldest. He was born through surrogacy on May 27, 2013. While Aryan and Suhana have been studying in the USA, AbRam lives with his parents in Mumbai, and seems to be a darling of the family.

Announcing the arrival of his youngest son, who he called his ‘best production’, Shah Rukh Khan in an interview had mentioned that it’s unfair to subject new-born AbRam to his life, which is constantly under media glare and wants his son to remain untouched by this job hazard.

“I am very happy that I am blessed by such a beautiful child. AbRam is my best production. I would not like to talk a lot about him because a lot of people have already spoken a lot of things before he deserved to or before my family or I could say anything. I think it was unfair for people to know half-truth and talk about it but I don’t hold it against anyone,” SRK told PTI.

A few days back, Suhana also celebrated her 21st birthday. While she shared pictures of her celebration with friends, mother Gauri Khan wished her on social media. Sharing a glam picture of her daughter, she wrote, “Happy birthday…. you are loved today , tomorrow and always.”

