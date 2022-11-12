Suhana Khan wishes ‘bestest friend’ Aryan Khan on his birthday, Ananya Panday calls him ‘forever best friend’

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan is celebrating his 25th birthday on Saturday and to wish her brother, Suhana Khan shared an adorable photo with Aryan and their pet dog. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to my big brother and bestest friend.”

Earlier, Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda also shared adorable childhood pictures with Aryan and wished him on his special day. Ananya, who recently admitted to having a crush on Aryan on Koffee With Karan, wrote, “Missing baby Aryan. Happy birthday to my first and forever best friend.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan and other members of his team were stopped by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the customs department at a private terminal of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. The actor was found to be carrying an Apple iWatch and six other expensive watch cases worth a total of Rs 17.86 lakh, according to the authorities. The luggage carried by the actor and his team members were screened and the officials said, “There is no red channel or green channel at the terminal meant for private planes. Every luggage undergoes screening at the general aviation (terminal).”

The official further added that, “There were no watches inside those cases. Out of the six cases, four were single watch cases while two were multiple watch cases. In the luggage, we also found an Apple iWatch worth Rs 74,900. These were dutiable goods, so we asked them to pay 38.5 percent of the total value of these goods. After he paid Rs 6.88 lakh as customs duty, even he was allowed to go.”