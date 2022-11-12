scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Suhana Khan wishes ‘bestest friend’ Aryan Khan on his birthday, Ananya Panday calls him ‘forever best friend’

Suhana Khan took to Instagram and penned a short and sweet note for brother Aryan Khan on his birthday.

aryan khan, suhana khan,Aryan Khan is celebrating his birthday today. (Photo: Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan is celebrating his 25th birthday on Saturday and to wish her brother, Suhana Khan shared an adorable photo with Aryan and their pet dog. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to my big brother and bestest friend.” 

Earlier, Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda also shared adorable childhood pictures with Aryan and wished him on his special day. Ananya, who recently admitted to having a crush on Aryan on Koffee With Karan, wrote, “Missing baby Aryan. Happy birthday to my first and forever best friend.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...Premium
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companiesPremium
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companies
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafesPremium
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafes

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan and other members of his team were stopped by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the customs department at a private terminal of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. The actor was found to be carrying an Apple iWatch and six other expensive watch cases worth a total of Rs 17.86 lakh, according to the authorities. The luggage carried by the actor and his team members were screened and the officials said, “There is no red channel or green channel at the terminal meant for private planes. Every luggage undergoes screening at the general aviation (terminal).”

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan, team stopped at Mumbai airport over luxury watches; made to pay over Rs 6 lakh in duty

The official further added that, “There were no watches inside those cases. Out of the six cases, four were single watch cases while two were multiple watch cases. In the luggage, we also found an Apple iWatch worth Rs 74,900. These were dutiable goods, so we asked them to pay 38.5 percent of the total value of these goods. After he paid Rs 6.88 lakh as customs duty, even he was allowed to go.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-11-2022 at 08:07:18 pm
Next Story

Another earthquake shakes north India, epicentre Nepal

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Everything you need to know about Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 12: Latest News
Advertisement