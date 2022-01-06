Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan ups her glam game in latest sun-kissed photos. See here

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is a stunner, and her latest photos are proof. Dressed in a deep-neck animal print satin dress, the social media star casually lay on her couch. “Wait lemme pose for u,” she wrote in her caption.

While in one photo Suhana looked directly at the camera, in another, she posed with her hands on her head. With red nail paint, bronze make-up and minimal jewellery, she looked gorgeous in her latest snaps, which left her friends and fans in awe. Several of them dropped lovestruck emojis in the comments section.

Her good friend Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “Sue,” while Ananya Panday replied with “Glg,” on the post. The latter’s mother Bhavana also called Suhana ‘stunning’ in the comments section.

Suhana Khan has been studying in New York and moved back home last year after her graduation. Since then, there has been a lot of buzz around her big Bollywood debut. Recently, reports emerged that rather than taking the traditional big screen route, Shah Rukh’s daughter will make her industry debut with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of the Archie Comics. The Netflix original film is said to also star Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. However, no official casting announcements been made. There have also been reports of Karan Johar launching Suhana Khan in one of his films.