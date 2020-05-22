Suhana Khan turns 20: Celebrities wish Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter

Suhana Khan is celebrating her 20th birthday. (Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram) Suhana Khan is celebrating her 20th birthday. (Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turns 20 today.

Suhana has expressed her interest in acting and the audience has seen her work in a few short films on YouTube. She has also been an active participant in stage plays at school level.

A while ago, it was speculated that Suhana Khan might make her debut with director Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 3 alongside Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz. However, Johar quickly refuted the rumours.

During the lockdown, Suhana and her mother Gauri Khan have shared a lot of photos of the young budding actor on Instagram, and without fail, these always attract a lot of fans.

Actor Ananya Panday earlier spoke about Suhana to PTI and said, “Suhana and I were in the same school and we have done a lot of acting related things together. We used to be in all the school plays and Suhana used to be the main lead. She’s a brilliant actor.”

She added, “We both went to New York Film Academy ages ago and did a film course together. Suhana is too talented, not just acting but she’s a great singer and dancer. There are a lot of big things meant for Suhana.”

Ananya Panday and a few other celebrities took to social media to wish Suhana Khan on her birthday.