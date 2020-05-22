Suhana Khan turns 20: Celebrities wish Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turns 20 today.
Suhana has expressed her interest in acting and the audience has seen her work in a few short films on YouTube. She has also been an active participant in stage plays at school level.
A while ago, it was speculated that Suhana Khan might make her debut with director Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 3 alongside Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz. However, Johar quickly refuted the rumours.
During the lockdown, Suhana and her mother Gauri Khan have shared a lot of photos of the young budding actor on Instagram, and without fail, these always attract a lot of fans.
Actor Ananya Panday earlier spoke about Suhana to PTI and said, “Suhana and I were in the same school and we have done a lot of acting related things together. We used to be in all the school plays and Suhana used to be the main lead. She’s a brilliant actor.”
She added, “We both went to New York Film Academy ages ago and did a film course together. Suhana is too talented, not just acting but she’s a great singer and dancer. There are a lot of big things meant for Suhana.”
Ananya Panday and a few other celebrities took to social media to wish Suhana Khan on her birthday.
Suhana Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a pic gviign a sneak peek into what she was doing on the eve of her birthday.
(Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram)
Student of the Year 2 star Ananya Panday was one of the first celebs to post a birthday wish for her BFF Suhana Khan. Ananya took to her Instagram handle and shared this pic with the caption, "The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! 🥺🥺🥺 happy 20th bday Sue 😨🥳 but u will be my little baby forever ❤️"
(Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)