Suhana Khan stuns in a black backless dress, see photo

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who is said to be making her big Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s next, shared a stunning photo on Instagram on Friday.

Suhana posted a gorgeous picture, presumably from a photoshoot on her Instagram story. She is seen wearing a black backless satin dress and poses for the camera with her hands on her hips. The star kid has her hair tied up in a loose bun and is wearing a pair of gold hoops.

Suhana Khan will reportedly make her debut with the Indian adaptation of Archie comics. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the Netflix original will also star Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda. Recently, much to the dismay of the team, the first pictures of the star kids went viral. The pictures, reportedly from the set of the film, also gave a glimpse of their looks.

While there has been no official casting announcement yet, the central trio–Archie, Betty and Veronica–are reportedly being played by debutantes Agastya, Khushi and Suhana, respectively.

Suhana’s acting debut has long been rumoured. She first spoke about her ambitions in a 2018 Vogue interview. “I don’t think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I’d do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest,” she said.

Shah Rukh had always maintained that his children should first complete their studies before considering a career in films, despite the interest of many to ‘launch’ them. He said in the same Vogue interview, “Suhana’s not working towards a promise of being cast, she’s working towards being an actor, and she knows that. We have friends who are very well-meaning and think of my kids as their own, and they’re all happy and keen to launch her. Like Karan (Johar). But I keep insisting that I don’t want them designed as stars, I want them to be launched when they are good-enough actors.”