Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana to leave New York, posts for the 1st time after celebrating brother Aryan’s bail

Suhana Khan, in her new Instagram post, professed her love for New York City. Suhana, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer/producer Gauri Khan, is studying filmmaking at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. This is her first proper post since the one with which she celebrated her brother Aryan Khan’s bail three weeks ago.

Suhana captioned her post with a heart emoji. The picture showed a New York building, completely obscured under scaffolding. At the bottom of the building is a truck, with a sign that reads, “Don’t worry, even if you leave New York, you’ll always be a New Yorker.” In the post that seems to be hinting at leaving New York, her friends wished her. While one wrote “I refuse to accept this,” another wished her, “You’re going to do amazing things”.

Suhana has been stationed in NYC for the past few months, after she spent the better part of 2020 in Mumbai with her family. While she regularly posts updates on Instagram—she also shared pictures from her birthday celebrations earlier this year—she has slowed her output in the wake of recent events.

Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in October, and spent several days in jail before being granted bail. He was arrested in connection with a drugs bust conducted outside a Goa-bound cruise ship. He has denied the allegations.

During this time, Suhana was abroad. She did, however, mark her parents’ birthdays and Aryan’s bail with special posts on social media. “I love you,” she wrote on her last post, sharing childhood pictures of herself and Aryan with Shah Rukh.

Shah Rukh has said that Suhana wants to become an actor, and she has also appeared in a short film and on live theatre. She is rumoured to have been cast in director Zoya Akhtar’s recently announced live-action Archies’ adaptation for Netflix, although no casting information was revealed in the announcement.