Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor party with Kendall Jenner in Dubai. See photos

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor were clicked with Kendall Jenner at a party in Dubai.

Kendall JennerSuhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor with Kendall Jenner. (Photo: Instagram/shanayakapoor)

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is in Dubai and her latest photos have her posing with American model Kendall Jenner. Suhana was at the party with her friend Shanaya Kapoor who shared some photos from the event.

The party was hosted by Kendall for her tequila brand at Atlantis The Royal in Palm Jumeirah. Without sharing any caption, Shanaya shared the photos with a few emojis.

Shanaya Kapoor Kendall Jenner with Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan. (Photo: Instagram/Shanaya Kapoor)

Shanya’s parents actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor reposted a video from Kendall’s fan club, where Kendall and Shanaya are seen in the same frame. While Kendall is talking to someone in the video, Shanaya is seen in the foreground of the video interacting with somebody else. Uploading the video in his stories, Sanjay wrote, “I see you Shanaya.” Maheep uploaded the same video in her stories and wrote, “I spot my girl”.

Shanaya Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor’s parents Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor also uploaded a video with their daughter and Kendall in the same frame. (Photo: Instagram/sanjaykapoor/maheepkapoor)
Also Read |Zoya Akhtar put Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda through intense 1-year workshop, reveals Archies actor Alyy Khan: ‘If you’re not as sharp as a razor after this…’

Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which also marks the debut of Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot. and Yuvraj Menda. The Netflix film is the Indian adaptation of the popular Archies comics which features characters Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Reggie Mantle and Sabrina Spellman.

Suhana is expected to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production Bedhadak, which also stars newcomers Gurfateh Pirzada and Laksha Lalwani.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 19:34 IST
