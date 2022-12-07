Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda return from Navya Nanda’s birthday party, watch video

Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s grand-daughter Navya Naveli Nanda celebrated her birthday on Tuesday. The young entrepreneur had a birthday bash for her close friends in Alibaugh. Her buddies Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and brother Agastya were seen getting off at Gateway of India from a ferry as they returned on Wednesday.

The youngsters were seen dressed in casuals as they were met by their respective security personnel at Gateway of India, Mumbai. All the star kids are close friends with each other and are often spotted together. However, actor Ananya Panday, who is also part of the group, wasn’t seen with them.

Check out the videos –

Navya was showered with a lot of virtual love on her birthday. From mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda to uncle Abhishek Bachchan to Shanaya and Ananya, a lot of friends from the film industry wished her. Shweta had the sweetest wish for her daughter through a social media post as she wrote, “Happy birthday my darling girl. Quite simply- nothing makes sense without you. You are my compass, jedi & alarm clock!!! I love you.”

Abhishek too posted a sweet message for her niece on social media, and called her, his music partner, “Happy birthday to my music partner! Love you”.

While Navya’s brother Agastya and Suhana are going to make their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Archies, Shanaya will enter the film industry with a Karan Johar production titled Bedhadak. Navya, however, has no acting aspirations and recently debuted her podcast, What The Hell Navya.

The first season of podcast featured Navya, along with mother Shweta and maternal grandmother Jaya Bachchan. The trio discussed their experiences while growing up in different times and their take on money, career and love.