Sanjay Kapoor is in awe of daughter Shanaya Kapoor’s abs in new photos, Ananya Panday goes ‘dammmn’

Shanaya Kapoor on Saturday shared some throwback photos in which she is seen enjoying the summers. Her photos received reactions from her friends and family members, including her father Sanjay Kapoor, who seemed impressed with his daughter’s abs. Shanaya shared the set of photos with a caption that read, “Can we bring back the sun please? It’s kinda cold.”

Her friend, actor Ananya Panday, was one of the first to drop a comment on Shanaya’s Instagram post. “Dammmn brotha,” she wrote, while Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan commented, “Wow love u.” Sanjay Kapoor was all praise for Shanaya’s pictures. “Those abs,” he wrote with two love-struck emojis. His wife Maheep Kapoor called Shanaya her “sunshine.”

Shanaya started her career in the film industry after serving as an assistant director on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She had announced in 2021 that she will be launched as an actor by filmmaker Karan Johar. Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Shanaya wrote, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @DharmaMovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned!”

As per reports, Shanaya’s debut film is a romantic comedy titled Dono Mile Iss Tarah. The film, which stars Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada, went on floors in November 2021.

Sanjay Kapoor had wished her all the best with a post that had several throwback pictures of him and Shanaya, which he captioned, “#newbeginnings , so proud of you ❤️ work hard , #focus , this is only the beginning, sky is the limit , #firstdayshoot #excitingtimes , love you.” Ever since the announcement of her debut, Shanaya has featured in several advertisements.