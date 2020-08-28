Suhana Khan is busy ‘quarantine filming’

Suhana Khan is keeping herself occupied during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram)

Suhana Khan is keeping herself occupied during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. After turning a muse for her mother Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter also took part in ‘quarantine filming.’

Suhana took to her Instagram account to share a few photos from her ‘quarantine filming.’ “Congrats if u haven’t seen me crying~ quarantine filming ✌🏼😙🤪✨,” wrote SRK’s daughter along with the photos.

In no time, her post saw several comments from her friends and fans. A friend posted, “imagine looking this pretty crying!!”

Earlier, sharing photos of Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan had written, “No hair !!!!! No make up !!!! Just my photography!!!!,” Gauri had also shared another click of Suhant earlier and the caption along read, “Learning…. make up tips @suhanakhan2 #indoor #activity ..”

Scroll to see all the quarantine experiments of Suhana and her mother Gauri:

Shah Rukh Khan’s 20-year-old daughter Suhana Khan has previously expressed her interest in acting. We have also seen her work in a few short films on YouTube, and she has participated in stage plays at the school level.

