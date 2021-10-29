‘I love you’: Suhana Khan shares photos with Aryan Khan and father Shah Rukh, Karan Johar gives SRK a hug

Aryan Khan’s family has taken a sigh of relief as he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan celebrated with throwback photos that shows her with her father and brother Aryan Khan.

Suhana shared the throwback click with the caption, “i love u.” While this post of Suhana got a lot of love from celebs like Sanjay Kapoor, Deanne Panday, Zoya Akhtar, Maheep Kapoor, Banita Sandhu, and Shanaya Kapoor, among others. Karan Johar, meanwhile, took to his Instagram story to share a selfie with SRK along with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

(Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram) (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

This is also Karan Johar’s first post about Aryan Khan after the 23-year-old was arrested in the drugs case. Maheep Kapoor too shared an old photo of Aryan with his mom Gauri Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

Aryan and Suhana’s close friend Shanaya Kapoor also posted an old photo with SRK’s son on her Instagram story.

(Photo: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram) (Photo: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)

We earlier saw a happy SRK posing with Aryan’s legal team and a video of AbRam also came up where he was seen at his house Mannat. The actor’s fans gathered at his residence holding banners and bursting crackers to celebrate Aryans’ bail.

Aryan Khan is likely to walk out of Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail on Friday or Saturday once the detailed order by the Bombay High Court is released. “The court has granted bail just now and hopefully all the three petitioners will come out of jail tomorrow or on Saturday,” former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Aryan Khan, told reporters outside the court in Mumbai.

Aryan Khan spent 25 days in jail after he was arrested on October 2 after a raid on a cruise ship.