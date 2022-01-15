Suhana Khan is enjoying ‘playing dress up’ on the weekend, see latest photo

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo as she enjoyed ‘playing dress-up’ on the weekend. She can be seen flaunting a beautiful red bag, that matches her nails. Suhana was clicked by photographers in Mumbai on Friday as she returned from the US. Suhana was spotted sitting in her car with her mask on.

Suhana is a student at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, and has spent the last couple of years shuttling back and forth between Mumbai and NYC.

Earlier this month, Suhana had shared a few sun-kissed photos on her social media. She shared those with the caption, “Wait lemme pose for u,” and her friends Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday showered their love on the photos.

Rumours about Suhana’s big Bollywood debut have been floating around for a few years now, but so far no official statement has been made about it. It was recently rumoured that Suhana might make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Indian adaptation of Archie comics. She is speculated to star alongside Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of late Sridevi, and Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, in the film.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director announced the Archie comics project in November 2021 and said in a statement, “I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today.”