Suhana Khan turns muse for Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan cannot stop appreciating her photos

Gauri Khan has often turned photographer for her daughter Suhana Khan. On Friday, the proud mother took to her Instagram account to share some stunning pictures of her daughter, which were clicked by her. Suhana was wearing a white tank top and blue denim shorts as she posed by the pool. In some of the photos, she is seen holding a can of Coca Cola. Sharing the photos on her Instagram account, Gauri wrote, “Yes !!!! Blue is my favourite colour.”

Suhana also shared the pictures from the shoot on her Instagram account. She invoked Cindy Crawford’s famous Coca Cola shoot in the caption. “Pretend it’s a Pepsi and I’m Cindy Crawford,” she wrote. In response to Suhana’s caption, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Can I pretend it’s you and the cola is incidental…..and still appreciate the picture.” SRK also posted an adorable comment on Gauri’s post. Expressing how much he adores his daughter, the actor mentioned no matter what colour it is, if Suhana is in the picture, it is automatically his favourite picture.

“Whatever colour you take the picture in, and Suhana is in it….is our favourite colour,” Shah Rukh’s comment read.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the post received comments from Gauri’s friends. Maheep tagged Suhana as stunning while Mahira Khan wrote, “How gorgeous is Suhana! MashAllah.” On Suhana’s post, her friend Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, dropped heartstruck emojis to express how she feels about these pictures.

Suhana is Shah Rukh and Gauri’s second child. The couple also has an elder son Aryan Khan and a younger son AbRam. Suhana is pursuing a course in film studies in New York. She aspires to be an actor. On the other hand, Aryan, who graduated recently from University of Southern California, wants to be a filmmaker.

Earlier this year, during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, SRK tagged his kids as his friends.

When one of his fans questioned, “Sir, you once told on KwK (Koffee With Karan) that you have no friends and you don’t know how to maintain friendships. Would you still say the same?” SRK replied, “Nahi ab mere bachche mere dost hain (No, now my kids are my friends).” Another fan asked if he a strict father to which the Don actor had the sweetest reply, “Children were made for hugging and loving….and for making mistakes, not for reprimand or strictness.”