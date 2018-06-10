Gauri Khan is happy partying with daughter Suhana Khan, see photos

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan was seen having a good time with daughter Suhana Khan. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan was seen having a good time with daughter Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan on Sunday shared some stunning photos of daughter Suhana Khan. The caption of Gauri’s post read, “Partying ….enjoying the final year of Ardingly.”

SRK and Gauri’s little girl Suhana recently turned 18, and her latest photos prove that she is growing into a beautiful lady. In the photos from a party, Suhana is seen posing in a shimmery silver dress. Gauri also shared a few more photos on her Instagram stories.

Later in the day, Shah Rukh Khan also shared a photo of Gauri and Suhana along with a caption that read, “Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother ‘ and then this picture of the ladies…sach hi hai!!! (that is true)”

See the latest photos of Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan:

Was reading and came across this line….’ Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother ‘ and then this picture of the ladies…sach hi hai!! pic.twitter.com/sk0CwIMoMP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 10, 2018

Lately, Gauri has been sharing quite a few photos of Suhana Khan. Gauri and her close friends were recently seen in a London club along with Suhana. Gauri had then shared a photo with the caption, “The British charm.” Earlier, we also saw a photo of Suhana with Shweta Bachchan Nanda. “A pure visual delight #Annabel ..thanks Queenie,” wrote Gauri along with the photo.

See some recent clicks of Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan:

On the eve of Suhana Khan’s birthday, Gauri Khan shared a photo of her daughter on Instagram. Along with the post, she wrote, “Gearing up for a birthday bash.” Shah Rukh Khan too had shared a wish for his daughter which read, “Like all daughters, I knew you were always meant for flying…and now u can also legally do what u have been doing since u were 16…!! Love u.”

