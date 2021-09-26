Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is a vision in red as she parties with friends in New York, see photos

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana had a blast with her friends in New York on Saturday. She took to Instagram to share a photo of her look for the night. She wore a strapless, short red leather dress and her hair was tied back in a ponytail. She paired her look with nude platform heels and a white purse. Her friends were also dressed in glitzy outfits. After she shared a photo on her Instagram story, fan clubs instantly picked up the photo and posted it.

There were several photos of them walking down a New York street, and holding hands. Suhana is currently pursuing a course in film studies at New York University’s Tisch School of Arts. Recently, she returned to the US after much vacationing in Europe, including exotic trips to Portugal and Serbia. Her mother, film producer Gauri Khan, previously posted pictures from their holiday. They visited Church of Saint Sava in Belgrade and later, Suhana tagged herself at a lake in Portugal.

Before that, Gauri had clicked several photos of Suhana by a pool. In the photos, Suhana was seen in a white tank top and shorts, posing with a can of Coke in her hands. “Pretend it’s a Pepsi and I’m Cindy Crawford,” she wrote with her post. Suhana is SRK and Gauri’s second child, and is sister to Aryan and AbRam. While Suhana is clear that she wants to pursue films like her father before her, Aryan seems to be keen on filmmaking.

Speaking about the pandemic, Gauri Khan told Indian Express that she spent much time with her family during the lockdown and was grateful for it. “The pandemic has taught me patience! I was also able to devote time to my art — abstract art mostly — watercolours on paper and acrylic on canvas.” When asked about spending time with family, she said, “We spent a lot of time together as a family, which is otherwise not possible, given everyone’s schedule. So that’s been nice.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is busy with Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.