Suhana Khan nails elaborate yoga pose as The Archies cast undergoes training in Ooty. See pictures

Suhana Khan and her castmates are hard at work on The Archies, the new Zoya Akhtar film that will serve as an acting debut for not just Suhana, but other children of Bollywood royalty such as Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Suhana is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, Khushi is the daughter of Sridevi and Agastya is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan.

A new picture of Suhana at a yoga class, apparently in preparation for The Archies, has been shared on Instagram by celebrity yoga instructor Rupal Sidhpura Faria. Rupal has also posted a video of Suhana’s co-star in the film, Dot and Alyy Khan. The trainer appears to be stationed on set in Ooty, where The Archies is said to be in production.

Sharing the picture of Suhana, Rupal wrote, “Here is the darling @suhanakhan2 doing the #kakasanapose just in a few classes together! The champ she is, shows on the Mat! The sweet, chirpy and Uber cool! Ever so helpful and always ready to try something new! She’s one hellova explorer 🔥🔥🔥 You’re so kind and adorable both on and off screen Suhana❤️ You have a long way to go!! You’re going to shine and succeed in leaps and bounds☀️🔥☀️🔥☀️🔥.”

Posting a picture of Dot. she wrote, “The talented bunch I’m training here at Ooty, But Aditi here A.k.a @dotandthesyllables is not just an actor but a singer, a songwriter and has sung and written a few songs for #theArchies too!!! She’s a YouTube sensation!!! She’s a package, again an enthusiastic woman, lover of nature and explorer at heart!!! She’s cute, she’s smart and she’s going to kick some a** with her debut.”

She also shared a photo of Alyy Khan and wrote, “Fit in his fifties!!! I grew up watching him in movies and tv shows!!! He’s done his first #headstand and first #kakasana with me! A man of many expressions, who turns my yoga class into a comic one!!! You’re a superstar @alyykhanofficial 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 #thearchies #celebritytrainingwithrupal #superman #yogasehihoga #fitinfifties #rupalsidhpurafaria.”

An Indian musical adaptation of the popular Archie Comics, The Archies cast was officially announced on Saturday, after weeks of speculation. Joining Suhana, Khushi, Agastya and Dot. are Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

Congratulating Suhana on her long-awaited acting debut, Shah Rukh wrote in a heartfelt social media message, “And remember Suhana, you are never going to be perfect. But being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor. The brickbats and applause is not yours to keep. The part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you. You have come a long way baby. But the road to people’s heart is unending. Stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be light… camera and action!”

The Archies will be released on Netflix in 2023. The cast announcement video teased the quirky 60s vibe of the film, and featured a track by Ankur Tewari.