Suhana Khan meets her doppelganger during Dubai holiday, see photos of her vacation with mom Gauri and bestie Shanaya Kapoor

Suhana Khan is holidaying in Dubai and on her trip, she met with her doppelganger Bareeha. The Instagram influencer often receives comments that she resembles Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter. Bareeha took to her Instagram and shared a photo with Suhana. The caption read, “Finally met my doppelgänger @suhanakhan2 🤍 Here’s a side by side comparison for all the people who keep sending me her pictures in my DMs 😂”

Suhana and Shanaya Kapoor are making the most of their time in Dubai. The BFFs are preparing for their Hindi film debuts and while Suhana has already started filming for her first film The Archies, Shanaya will also start shooting for her first film Bedhadak soon. Meanwhile, the two besties went to a beauty bar in Dubai to pamper themselves. Photos from their self-care day were shared on social media.

Suhana took to her Instagram stories and shared this photo.

She also met an Instagram influencer, who goes by the handle Bareeha, who is often tagged as her doppelganger. The influencer shared their photo and wrote, "Finally met my doppelgänger @suhanakhan2 🤍 Here's a side by side comparison for all the people who keep sending me her pictures in my DMs 😂."

They are holidaying there with mothers Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor. Gauri and Maheep are also posting photos from the holiday. Maheep was recently seen in Fabulous Loves of Bollywood Wives while Gauri’s new home decor show is expected to land today.

Gauri Khan reposted this on her Instagram story. Gauri Khan reposted this on her Instagram story.

Maheep Kapoor shared this photo from their dinner. Maheep Kapoor shared this photo from their dinner.

Suhana left from Mumbai a few days ago with her mother Gauri Khan. She also posed with a fan at the airport.

The actor has been shooting for her debut film with Zoya Akhtar for the past few months. The film, based on the beloved Archies comics, also stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, among others. Earlier, the film’s casting director Nandini Shrikent spoke about casting star kids in the film. She told The Quint, “Any industry you look at, the next generation takes over. If someone fits the role, they deserve the opportunity because they fit the role. It’s not like we’ve just gone and cast someone because they’re a star kid. Each one is very specifically, super-perfect for the role they’ve been cast in.” She mentioned that “a proper casting process” was followed in casting for the film. “We tested many people for the roles. We didn’t just go over with these roles on a platter to the three star kids and say ‘Here they are!’ A lot of people tested for various roles and then this fell in place,” she said.