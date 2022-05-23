Suhana Khan looks adorable in unseen photos from The Archies dance rehearsals. Check it out here

Looks like Zoya Akhtar’s directorial venture The Archies has more in store for fans of Suhana Khan, who is set to make her debut with the upcoming Netflix project. In a video shared by choreographer Caesar Gonsalves, we get to see photos of Suhana from what looks like a dance rehearsals for The Archies. The pictures features Suhana with her co-stars Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, who are also making their debut with the Zoya Akhtar’s film.

Caesar shared the video on Suhana Khan’s birthday. “wishing @suhanakhan2 a very happy birthday with lots of love and luck always and forever from Team BCDC,” the caption read. In response to the post, Suhana wrote, “Thank you.” Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, turned 22 on May 22. She received overwhelming wishes from her friends and family members. Gauri Khan shared a stunning picture of Suhana with “Birthday girl” as the caption. The picture received “happy birthday” comments from Manish Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan, Namrata Shirodkar, Maheep Kapoor, Farah Khan and others.

Suhana, who grew up with Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Navya Nanda and Ananya Panday, received birthday wishes from her best friends. Shanaya shared a photo in which she was seen chilling with Suhana in their house’s backyard. Khushi Kapoor shared a picture from the sets of The Archies and wished Suhana on her birthday.

Later in the day, Suhana treated fans to a glimpse of her birthday bash. She shared a picture of a chocolate cake and a glimpse of her home decor.

Suhana Khan with Ananya Panday.

A throwback photo of Suhana with Ananya.

A picture of Suhana with Khushi Kapoor.

Suhana announced her debut earlier this month. Commenting on her debut, Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media accounts and shared some wise words. “And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action,” he wrote.

While Suhana replied to SRK’s caption with “love u papa,” Alia Bhatt found Shah Rukh’s words “beautiful.” The Archies will stream on Netflix in 2023.