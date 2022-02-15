scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Suhana Khan looks stunning in red saree in latest photos, fans shower love: ‘Thought it was Deepika, gorgeous!’

On Tuesday, designer and frequent Shah Rukh Khan collaborator Manish Malhotra shared two lovely images of his daughter Suhana Khan on Instagram.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 15, 2022 6:01:40 pm
suhana khanSuhana Khan is looking flawless in these new photos. (Photo: Manish/Instagram)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan might not have made her Bollywood debut yet, but courtesy her stunning looks, the young Khan manages to catch fans and media’s attention.

On Tuesday, designer and frequent SRK collaborator Manish Malhotra shared two lovely images of Suhana on Instagram. Dressed in a blitzy red saree, Suhana looked flawless. Malhotra simply captioned his post with her name along with fire and heart emojis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Suhana’s mother Gauri Khan reacted to the post and commented, “Red it is. Love the vibe, Manish.” Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey wrote in the comments section, “Stunning” along with multiple heart emojis.

Meanwhile, fans wasted no time with their outpouring of love and support for the star kid. One person stated, “At first I thought it was Deepika!! Gorgeous.” Meanwhile, another person commented, “So beautiful.”

Also Read |Ashutosh Gowariker’s Swades: Shah Rukh Khan film is the patriotic movie we deserve, not jingoistic propaganda pieces

Suhana Khan and her brother Aryan Khan recently became the cynosure of all eyes when they attended the IPL auction event instead of their megastar father Shah Rukh Khan. SRK is the co-owner of IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders.

