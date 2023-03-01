Suhana Khan look stylish and chic as she flaunts her new look, see pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was clicked at the Mumbai airport and fans noticed her new look. The upcoming actor flaunted a new hairstyle, which caught everyone’s attention. Dressed in a comfortable attire, the actor didn’t pose for the paparazzi as work beckoned her.

Dressed in a blue crop top and grey cargo pants, Suhana got off the car as her luggage got loaded. She swiftly walked towards the departure gates, flaunting her new hairstyle.

Check out Suhana’s pictures –

Suhana Khan arrives at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Suhana Khan arrives at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Suhana Khan dressed in blue top and grey cargo pants. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Suhana Khan dressed in blue top and grey cargo pants. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Suhana Khan flaunted her new hairstyle as she made her way to the departure gate. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Suhana Khan flaunted her new hairstyle as she made her way to the departure gate. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Suhana Khan will make her acting debut with Archies. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Suhana Khan will make her acting debut with Archies. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Suhana is going to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Archies. She will be essaying the role of Veronica in the Hindi adaptation of popular English comic. The film also marks the debut of other star kids such as Khushi Kapoor, who plays Betty and Agastya Nanda, who will play the role of Archies.

The series also stars Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja and Dot. The film will be streaming on Netflix and with produced by Zoya and Reema Kagti’s production house.

Suhana was recently clicked with American model and businesswoman Kendall Jenner in the party in Dubai. The party was hosted by Kendall for her tequila brand at Atlantis The Royal in Palm Jumeirah. Suhana’s friend and upcoming actor Shanaya Kapoor was also at the party as they got picture clicked with Kendall.