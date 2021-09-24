Suhana Khan lazes by the pool in new photo, Bollywood showers emojis

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has taken social media with a storm after posting a few fierce pictures of herself. She basks in the sun near a swimming pool in the new photos.

Setting summer wardrobe goals, Suhana is seen posing in a white tank top, paired with denims, letting her hair down. She has also made one of these photos into her new display picture. In an earlier photo, she had written, “Pretend it’s a Pepsi and I’m Cindy Crawford :).”

Suhana’s pictures might look like it is shot professionally, but these pictures are clicked by none other than her mother, Gauri Khan. Last month when the mother-daughter duo were in Portugal, Gauri had clicked some beautiful pictures of her daughter.

As soon as Suhana shared this beautiful portrait of herself, many of her friends back in the US started showering her with compliments. The Beautiful Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor too heaped praises on Suhana’s post and commented with a string of emoticons.

This is not the first time that Gauri has clicked beautiful pictures of her daughter who dreams of being an actor one day. Shah Rukh Khan has often said that Suhana hopes to follow his profession. In fact, the starkid has featured in short film The Grey Part Of Blue, which was part of her school project from when she was studying films at Ardingly College.