Follow Us:
Thursday, July 05, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

Have you seen the new photos of Suhana Khan?

Suhana Khan continues to hog the limelight. Here are all her latest photos curated from her various fan pages.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 5, 2018 4:47:31 pm
suhana khan latest photos Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is a star in her own light.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is growing into a beautiful lady. Suhana reportedly has plans of entering films, and her massive fan base just cannot wait. Scroll to see her latest photos.

suhana khan europe Suhana Khan has been on a vacation in Europe for past few days. suhana khan vacation photos In this photo, Suhana Khan can be seen with her younger brother AbRam. suhana khan photos Shah Rukh Khan shared a sunny photo with his teenage daughter Suhana in his Instagram story. suhana khan Suhana Khan has been making headlines for a while now. She seems Bollywood ready. suhana khan new photos Suhana Khan’s fan pages are full of her photos.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement