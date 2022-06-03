scorecardresearch
Friday, June 03, 2022
Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are glowing in these pics from The Archies’ Ooty set. See photos

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor shared individual pictures and similar group photos. The place appears to be the set of The Archies in Tamil Nadu's hill station Ooty.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 3, 2022 4:27:24 pm
Suhana Khan, Khushi KapoorSuhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor will soon be seen together in their film debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. (Photo: Khushi Kapoor/Instagram and Suhana Khan/Instagram)

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, who will make their Bollywood debut together with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, have shared photos of themselves together with the other cast members on their respective Instagram profiles. The place appears to be the set of The Archies in Tamil Nadu’s hill station Ooty.

They shared individual pictures and similar group photos. You can see the photos below. Their friends complimented them on their looks in the comments section.

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor, wrote, “My beautyyysuuuuuu❤️,” in the comments below Suhana’s post. Ananya Panday wrote, “obsessed w u 😍”. Navya Naveli Nanda commented with a heart emoji.

Also Read | Suhana Khan celebrates 22nd birthday on The Archies set with Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda. See photos

On Khushi’s post, Shanaya wrote, “I miss uuuuu😢❤️❤️❤️😍.” Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also posted heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

While Suhana plays Veronica, Khushi is Betty Cooper in the movie. The Archies also stars Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson), Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. The story is based on The Archies Comics franchise.

The official logline of the film reads, “A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult, still promises to have something for every generation. We can’t wait to see the new kids on the block!” The announcement video has a music track by Ankur Tiwari playing in the background.

The Archies is set to release in 2023.

