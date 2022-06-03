Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are glowing in these pics from The Archies’ Ooty set. See photos

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, who will make their Bollywood debut together with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, have shared photos of themselves together with the other cast members on their respective Instagram profiles. The place appears to be the set of The Archies in Tamil Nadu’s hill station Ooty.

They shared individual pictures and similar group photos. You can see the photos below. Their friends complimented them on their looks in the comments section.

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor, wrote, “My beautyyysuuuuuu❤️,” in the comments below Suhana’s post. Ananya Panday wrote, “obsessed w u 😍”. Navya Naveli Nanda commented with a heart emoji.

On Khushi’s post, Shanaya wrote, “I miss uuuuu😢❤️❤️❤️😍.” Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also posted heart emojis.

While Suhana plays Veronica, Khushi is Betty Cooper in the movie. The Archies also stars Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson), Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. The story is based on The Archies Comics franchise.

The official logline of the film reads, “A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult, still promises to have something for every generation. We can’t wait to see the new kids on the block!” The announcement video has a music track by Ankur Tiwari playing in the background.

The Archies is set to release in 2023.