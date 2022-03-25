Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda’s Veronica, Betty, Archie looks from high-profile debut film leaked. See inside

While this might not have been the sort of first-look reveal that either Netflix, director Zoya Akhtar, and the cast of newcomers in the upcoming Archies film might have hoped for, the first pictures of Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, in costume no less, have arrived online. The pictures are reportedly from the set of Zoya’s new Indian adaptation of the popular comic series, about a gang of high schoolers.

While there have been no official casting announcements yet, the central trio–Archie, Betty and Veronica–are reportedly being played by debutantes Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan. While Agastya is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, Khushi is the daughter of the late Sridevi (and sister of Janhvi Kapoor), and Suhana is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan.

All three youngsters appeared like their comics counterparts, but with noticeable tweaks. Suhana sported long black hair, like Veronica, while Khushi sported bangs. Agastya didn’t have Archie’s famous red hair, but he did appear to have had his locks curled in the character’s style. Agastya’s sister, Navya Naveli Nanda, was also spotted hanging out on set.

Suhana’s acting debut has long been rumoured. She first spoke about her ambitions in a 2018 Vogue interview. “I don’t think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I’d do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realized I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest,” she said.

Shah Rukh had always maintained that his children should first complete their studies before considering a career in films, despite the interest of many to ‘launch’ them. He said in the same Vogue interview, “Suhana’s not working towards a promise of being cast, she’s working towards being an actor, and she knows that. We have friends who are very well-meaning and think of my kids as their own, and they’re all happy and keen to launch her. Like Karan [Johar]. But I keep insisting that I don’t want them designed as stars, I want them to be launched when they are good-enough actors.”

Shweta Nanda, Agastya’s mother, however, had shown concern about her children entering the profession. “I would be apprehensive for both my children. Son or daughter. We come from a great amount of privilege and we are always under the microscope. But never for a day do I forget … My father will be 80 this year and he works so hard for that privilege that we enjoy… It comes from just one man waking up every morning at 5 in the morning, being on the set, it’s not easy,” she had told Barkha Dutt in an interview.

Zoya is best known for having directed the films Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Gully Boy. On streaming, she’s worked on projects such as Made in Heaven and the recent Eternally Confused and Eager for Love.