Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda glam it up at The Archies wrap party with Zoya Akhtar. See pics, video

Bollywood star-kids Suhana Khan (the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan), Khushi Kapoor (the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor), Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson), Dot, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Mihir Ahuja were spotted on Tuesday at the wrap party of their debut film, The Archies.

Zoya Akhtar, the director and producer of the upcoming Netflix film, hosted the bash for the cast and crew. The Archies wrapped production last week. Watch video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Zoya and The Archies star-cast posed for the paparazzi for photo ops. Suhana wore a red dress, Khushi chose a little black dress for the evening, Dot draped a saree, and Zoya chose a monochrome ensemble. The boys were seen donning smart casuals for the party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Suhana and Khushi were seen entering the party together. Shah Rukh’s daughter waved to the paparazzi before entering the venue.

As soon as these videos surfaced on the internet, fans started pouring their love for the young actors. One person wrote about the otherwise shy Suhana, “Wow suddenly she’s smiling for the cameras instead of covering and running away.” Another person commented, “Khushi looks very different from her sister Janhvi,” while another person appreciated Dot’s decision to wear a saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Along with the young star-cast, actors Tara Sharma and Delnaaz Irani, who are a part of the film too, attended the bash. While Tara was spotted in a white dress, Delnaaz wore blue.

Billed as a coming-of-age story based in the Anglo-Indian community of India, The Archies is based on the popular American comics series. Zoya Akhtar has produced The Archies with her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby. The film is scheduled to release in early 2023.