Suhana Khan is moon gazing and we can only guess what she’s thinking, see photo

Updated: September 12, 2021 5:56:22 pm
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s darling daughter Suhana Khan is a social media star. She keeps posting photos and videos, giving a sneak peek into her personal life on her Instagram account every now and then. Suhana gave her fans a treat this weekend when she posed a click where she was busy admiring the moon.
Wearing black, SRK’s daughter shared a new picture on Saturday in her Instagram stories where she can be seen star-gazing. In the click , Suhana is dressed in black and a book is lying behind her. The star kid was probably having her reading time when she decided to pose.
See Suhana Khan’s latest photo here:
Suhana, who is studying in New York lives in a beautiful apartment in Manhattan.
Recently, Suhana had posted a photo of herself where she was lying on her couch, enjoying a view from her apartment window.
See some more posts of Suhana Khan:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Suhana is a regular on her mother Gauri Khan’s Instagram account too. The mother-daughter either pose for each other or share the frame.
Here are some photos of Suhana shared by mom Gauri Khan:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Suhana Khan is currently doing a film studies course at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.
