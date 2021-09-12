Suhana Khan is moon gazing and we can only guess what she’s thinking, see photo

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s darling daughter Suhana Khan is a social media star. She keeps posting photos and videos, giving a sneak peek into her personal life on her Instagram account every now and then. Suhana gave her fans a treat this weekend when she posed a click where she was busy admiring the moon.

Wearing black, SRK’s daughter shared a new picture on Saturday in her Instagram stories where she can be seen star-gazing. In the click , Suhana is dressed in black and a book is lying behind her. The star kid was probably having her reading time when she decided to pose.

See Suhana Khan’s latest photo here:

(Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram) (Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram)

Suhana, who is studying in New York lives in a beautiful apartment in Manhattan.

Recently, Suhana had posted a photo of herself where she was lying on her couch, enjoying a view from her apartment window.

See some more posts of Suhana Khan:

Suhana is a regular on her mother Gauri Khan’s Instagram account too. The mother-daughter either pose for each other or share the frame.

Here are some photos of Suhana shared by mom Gauri Khan:

Suhana Khan is currently doing a film studies course at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.