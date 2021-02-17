Suhana Khan is living it up in New York with close friends, see her photos

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan recently dropped some stunning photographs of herself along with her friends on her Instagram page. Soon after the post was shared, fans rushed to express how pretty Khan looked in her latest avatar. One user commented, “Beautiful,” while another wrote, “So glam.”

In the shared images, Suhana is seen sporting a bodycon dress paired with red heels and a choker. She shared the three images with the caption, “l8r, not. now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Suhana is quite frequent with her social media updates. Apart from sharing pretty visuals, Suhana also speaks on issues that she feels strongly about. Not too long ago, she had shared a social media post on colour discrimination that is still so prevalent around the world. Highlighting that despite being a star kid she still gets trolled over her skin colour, the star kid said it is something which she has no control over and should not be a matter of concern any longer.

“There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old,” read a section of Suhana’s post.

“Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown – yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5’7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5’3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too,” Suhana concluded her thoughtful post with the hashtag “#EndColourism.”