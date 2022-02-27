Suhana Khan indulges little girl in selfie during night-out with Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor: ‘So sweet,’ say fans

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor have shared a close bond since childhood. Recently, the three had a get-together, and videos of them waving to the paparazzi and clicking selfies went viral on the internet. In the videos, as soon as they stepped out of the restaurant after dinner, paps started calling their names and clicking photos. Ananya made a gesture, requesting them to not yell. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan indulged a little girl in a selfie. After being clicked, they headed towards the car.

Fans commented on the paparazzi videos saying, “Suhana’s sweet gesture with those girls for selfie is (heart icons).” Another commented, “How sweetly Suhana posed for the lil girl’s selfie.” One more fan commented, “Suhana is so sweet because she is a daughter of king khan so humble.” Another fan commented, “Suhana is so cute.” Other fans asked about Suhana’s eventual debut.

Ananya had posted a video on her Instagram Stories, just before their dinner. “Stealing @shanayakapoor02’s clothes is my hobby,” she captioned the post. Suhana recently returned from the US after the completion of her studies, and had earlier shared a post, mentioning that she was missing college.

Earlier, the girls had attended Ritesh Sidhwani’s bash to celebrate Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding, with their families. While Suhana attended the party with mom Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan, Ananya joined her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, and Shanaya came with her parents Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor and brother Jahaan.

Ananya, who made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 in 2019, was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. Meanwhile Bollywood fans are waiting for Suhana Khan to announce her debut. It was recently rumoured that Suhana might make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Indian adaptation of Archie comics. She is speculated to star alongside Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of late Sridevi, and Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, in the film. However, there is no confirmation regarding the casting yet.