Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan attend a family wedding in Kolkata, see photos

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan recently attended a family wedding in Kolkata, and photos from the wedding festivities are doing the rounds on Instagram. While on Thursday, Suhana’s pictures from the mehendi ceremony left fans in awe of her chic style, on Friday, a saree clad Suhana floored many.

Gauri also shared a photo from the wedding on Instagram and captioned it, “Shaadi hai … bride was the best dancer ❤️ ” If reports are to be believed, it was Gauri’s brother Vikrant Chhiba’s daughter who tied the knot.

In one of the pictures, Suhana struck a pose with her cousins. She opted for a salwar suit for the mehendi ceremony and for the wedding, she donned a saree and looked gorgeous.

See photos and videos of Suhana Khan

Also, Suhana Khan recently rang in her 19th birthday on May 22 with her friends in London. The photos from the celebrations were shared on Suhana’s fan pages.

See all the photos and video from Suhana Khan’s birthday bash:

The star kid is currently completing her studies in London. She was in Mumbai a couple of days back for younger brother AbRam’s sixth birthday party which was hosted by SRK.

Suhana Khan made headlines last year as she stepped into the world of glamour with a Vogue photo shoot. Unveiling the cover, Zero actor Shah Rukh Khan had said, “I hope it is not taken as an entitlement because she happens to be Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter but I hope it is seen as a responsibility that Suhana now has. Thank you very much for giving her this opportunity.”