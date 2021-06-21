scorecardresearch
Monday, June 21, 2021
Suhana Khan’s Father’s Day post melts dad Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Miss you so much that I am using emojis’

Suhana Khan might have celebrated Father's Day with her friends in New York, but she made sure to make her dad Shah Rukh Khan's day special.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 21, 2021 9:12:35 am
Suhana Khan treated to adorable picture of herself with Shah Rukh Khan on Father's Day.

Suhana Khan sure knows how to grab headlines. On Father’s Day, Suhana Khan shared a throwback photo with her father and actor Shah Rukh Khan. The photo has a baby Suhana kissing SRK. Later, the picture was shared by Shah Rukh Khan on his Instagram account. He also wrote how much he is missing his daughter. “Miss you so much,” he wrote along with a number of emojis. He said that he misses her “so much that I am using emojis.”

Suhana’s post came after Shah Rukh wished his fans on Father’s Day. He posted picture of what looked like AbRam’s toys and wrote, “Happy Fathers Day to all fathers. Here’s wishing all parents the most beautiful moments and memories with their ‘lil naughty munchkins’”

Suhana and Shah Rukh Khan’s Father’s Day post:

Here's the adorable picture of Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Suhana, who is currently in New York, spent the Father’s Day with her friends. Here are some of her photos:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Suhana Khan had a great time with her friends.
ALSO READ |Father’s Day 2021: Suhana Khan shares adorable photo with dad Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan has perfect family gettogether

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh Khan dropped an hint on getting back to work. He tweeted a picture of himself and wrote, “They say time is measured in days, months and beards….Time now for a trim and get back to work I guess…” He added, “Wishing everyone who is getting back to a bit of normalcy…safe and healthy days and months of work ahead.”

Shah Rukh is supposed to begin the shoot of Pathan. The film, which will mark SRK’s comeback to the big screen after the release of Zero, will also see a cameo appearance of Salman Khan. Reportedly, the film will star John Abraham as the main antagonist while Deepika Padukone will star alongside Shah Rukh.

