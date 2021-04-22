scorecardresearch
Suhana Khan expresses concern over growing Covid-19 cases, Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan fly to New York to meet her

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is currently living in New York and is studying filmmaking there. Gauri Khan and Aryan have reportedly flown to New York to be with her.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 22, 2021 3:30:15 pm
shah rukh khan familyShah Rukh Khan's family is currently in New York.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is heartbroken on seeing the graph of the rising coronavirus cases in India. She took to Instagram to express her concern about the sudden surge in the cases. India recorded over 3 lakh new cases in the last 24 hours.

On Instagram, Suhana first shared a guidebook on ‘Covid-19 resources’ and then she posted a screenshot of a graph that showed how the number of Covid-19 cases skyrocketed in April 2021. Along with it, the budding actor wrote, “Stay Safe” and used a heartbroken emoji to share how she feels about these grim times.

Suhana is currently living in New York and is studying filmmaking there. She has participated in several plays and has also acted in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. Though she is yet to make her debut in the Indian cinema, Suhana enjoys a huge fan following on social media.

suhana khan instagram Suhana Khan shared the photo on Instagram.
Also read |Shah Rukh Khan calls kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam his friends, says wife Gauri loves him as he ‘can cook, clean’

On Wednesday, Suhana’s mother Gauri Khan and brother Aryan Khan were photographed at the Mumbai airport. The two are said to be flying to New York to be with Suhana. For the airport look, Gauri paired a dress with a blazer, and Aryan kept it casual in a black t-shirt and a denim jacket. The two made sure to follow the Covid-19 protocols and wore a mask as they travelled outside the country.

gauri khan aryan khan airport Gauri Khan spotted at the airport with son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shah rukh khan son aryan khan airport Aryan Khan opted for a casual look as he arrived at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) gauri khan aryan khan airport photos Gauri and Aryan Khan are reportedly off to New York to meet Suhana Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Meanwhile, actor Shah Rukh Khan seems to be in Mumbai itself. He is currently working on his next film, Pathan. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Also, he is occupied with the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

