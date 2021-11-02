Suhana Khan celebrates Halloween with friends in New York, Akshay Kumar’s daughter Nitara goes trick-or-treating in London

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, who is currently in New York, celebrated Halloween with her friends. In photos that went viral on social media, she can be seen in a blue outfit with a tie-up back, hugging her friend Priyanka. Her friend shared several photos on Instagram, with the caption, “Got a pocketful of sunshine!” Suhana commented on the post, “I luv you.”

Suhana had been keeping a relatively low profile on social media for the past few weeks, as her brother Aryan Khan was lodged in jail in the cruise drug bust case. She had posted thrice in the month, including on her mother Gauri’s birthday, after Aryan’s release, and to wish Ananya Panday a happy birthday.

Suhana Khan was out with friends for Halloween (Photo: Instagram/ Priyanka Kedia) Suhana Khan was out with friends for Halloween (Photo: Instagram/ Priyanka Kedia)

Aryan Khan was arrested early this month and was released on bail after 26 days. The Bombay High Court laid down 14 conditions while granting the 23-year-old bail, including a bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more sureties in the like amount; not establishing communication with co-accused; not undertaking any action which is prejudicial to the proceedings; making no attempt to influence witnesses nor tamper with the evidence; and surrendering his passport. Actor Juhi Chawla appeared before the special NDPS court as a surety to complete bail formalities for Aryan Khan.