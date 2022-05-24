Suhana Khan celebrates 22nd birthday on The Archies set with Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda. See photos

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter turned a year older on May 22. On Tuesday, she gave a glimpse of her birthday celebration on the set of her debut film, The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies is a fresh take on the popular comics and will also mark the Bollywood debuts of Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

In the photos, Suhana looks stunning in an orange one-shoulder, bodycon dress. She also shared a few pictures of the numerous bouquets that she received on her special day, and another one of the balloon decorations. In one picture, she’s sitting at the table along with Agastya, sharing a candid moment. Suhana also shared a photo flanked by co-stars Khushi and Yuvraj Menda in a garden that’s lit with light, presumably from her birthday party.

Watch Video | Suhana Khan looks adorable in unseen photos from The Archies dance rehearsals

As the post gathered likes from friends and fans, Suhana Khan’s bestie Ananya Panday seemed miffed at her for not sharing the photos of the flowers that she had sent her. “Where are my flowers,” she wrote on the post. Suhana replied with a heartwarming message: “@ananyapanday I sleep next to them every night.”

See all photos from Suhana’s birthday celebration:

Suhana Khan celebrated her birthday on the set of The Archies. (Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram) Suhana Khan celebrated her birthday on the set of The Archies. (Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram)

Suhana Khan poses with Khushi Kapoor and Yuvraj Menda as they celebrate her birthday. (Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram) Suhana Khan poses with Khushi Kapoor and Yuvraj Menda as they celebrate her birthday. (Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram)

Suhana and Agastya Nanda share a joke on the set of The Archies. (Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram) Suhana and Agastya Nanda share a joke on the set of The Archies. (Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram)

Suhana shared photos of her birthday decor. (Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram) Suhana shared photos of her birthday decor. (Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram)

Suhana Khan received a number of bouquets on her birthday. (Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram) Suhana Khan received a number of bouquets on her birthday. (Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Recently, a photo of Aryan Khan joining his sister on the sets of The Archies had surfaced on social media. The film is being shot in the popular Tamil Nadu hill station of Ooty that is nestled in the Nilgiri hills. As for the loving father, Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media accounts and shared some wise words for his daughter as she geared up for her new journey. Sharing the teaser of her debut film, SRK wrote. “And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action.”

The Archies will stream on Netflix in 2023.