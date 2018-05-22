Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

As Suhana turns 18, here’s how Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri talk about their little girl

Suhana Khan celebrated her 18th birthday on May 22. On her special day, mother Gauri Khan shared a lovely click of her daughter and hinted at organising a party for her.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 23, 2018 10:33:06 am
suhana khan birthday Suhana Khan celebrated her 18th birthday on May 22.
Related News

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter has turned 18 today. Suhana Khan has never failed to turn heads wherever and whenever she has made a public appearance. She is often seen as a true personification of elegance and grace. While she is a grown-up, Gauri and Shah Rukh have often expressed how much they adore Suhana.

On Suhana’s birthday eve, Gauri shared a picture of Suhana on her Instagram. Along with the post, Gauri expressed the excitement of Suhana’s birthday party. She wrote, “Gearing up for a birthday bash.”

Both SRK and Gauri have spoken about Suhana and her aspirations on different occasions. Shah Rukh Khan had once said he is shy around his daughter. He once told Bombay Times, “I need to spend more time with my daughter, I am a little shy in this space. So when she is with her girlfriends, I am like ‘Yaar, main barge in toh nahin kar raha,’ Bacchiyan hain meri, sab mere saath hi badi hui hain IPL matches dekh-dekh ke. But I still feel awkward. I need to open up a little and spend more time to pass on whatever little I know.” (‘I hope I am not barging in’, all of them are like my daughters. Everyone has grown up with me watching the IPL matches together.)

shah rukh khan daughter suhana ipl Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan at an IPL match. suhana khan photos taj mahal Suhana Khan poses in front of Taj Mahal. Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam, Suhana and Aryan Shah Rukh Khan family portrait. Suhana Khan at an event in New Delhi Suhana Khan at an event in New Delhi. (Picture source: Varinder Chawla) Suhana Khan at an event in New Delhi Suhana Khan with Gauri Khan. (Picture source: Varinder Chawla) Suhana Khan at an event in Mumbai Suhana Khan at an event in Mumbai. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

In another interview, he revealed how Suhana aspires to be an actor. Gauri Khan too dropped a major hint on how Suhana is prepping up for her big break. At an award show, she revealed that Suhana has bagged a photoshoot for a magazine and added that she is extremely excited and is looking forward to it.

Well, Suhana is truly turning out to be the perfect one who would take forward SRK’s legacy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now