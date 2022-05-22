Suhana Khan turns 22: Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday and Karan Johar pen emotional notes for ‘girl with best heart’

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is celebrating her 22nd birthday today. Her mother, celebrity designer Gauri Khan, took to Instagram and shared a glam photo of the young star-kid. Apart from Gauri, Suhana received a flood of wishes from several other Bollywood celebrities, including close friend Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and Farah Khan.

Gauri shared a photo of Suhana and captioned it, “Birthday girl!” Suhana replied with several hearts and blushing face emojis. Manish Malhotra, Neha Dhupia, Farah Khan, among others sent their wishes to Suhana too. Shweta Bachchan sent a rose as well. Karan Johar wrote, “Happy birthday, my darling!”

Ananya Panday wished Suhana with a photo of them and wrote, “Happy birthday to my bestest girl with the best heart. I love you so so much Sue pixie.” Ananya, who has been close friends with Suhana since childhood, shared an old photo too.

Suhana Khan will make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which will feature Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda. An adaptation of the Archie comics, Suhana will play the role of Veronica in the film. The official logline of the film reads, “A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult, still promises to have something for every generation. We can’t wait to see the new kids on the block!” The announcement video has a music track by Ankur Tiwari playing in the background.

There have been rumours about Suhana’s acting debut for quite a while. She first spoke about her ambitions in a 2018 Vogue interview. “I don’t think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I’d do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realized I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest,” she said.