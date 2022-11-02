scorecardresearch
Suhana Khan pens heartfelt note for ‘bestest friend’ Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday, Karan Johar recalls his first meeting with actor

Suhana Khan wished her father Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday with a throwback photo also featuring Aryan Khan. The actor's close friend Karan Johar penned a long note for him to make his birthday special.

shah rukh khan birthday wish suhanaShah Rukh Khan has got special birthday wishes from Karan Johar and Suhana Khan. (Photo: Suhana Khan, Karan Johar/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan, who is celebrating his 57th birthday on Wednesday, got the cutest birthday wish from his daughter Suhana Khan. Suhana posted a childhood picture of herself and her elder brother Aryan Khan as she wished Bollywood’s Badshah on his birthday. She also expressed her immense love for her father who is also her best friend.

Suhana took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy birthday to my bestest friend. I love you the mostt.” She concluded her note with a heart emoji. The photo that Suhana shared has SRK in the centre with Suhana and Aryan trying to kiss their father on his cheeks. The actor looks the happiest with his children around him.

shah rukh khan suhana khan Suhana Khan shared a throwback picture with her father Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram.

Shah Rukh shares a strong bond with Suhana and is looking forward to her acting debut in Netflix’s The Archies. In his earlier interviews, the actor has been clear that it is Suhana who will take his legacy forward.

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan has the wisest words for Suhana as she makes her debut with The Archies: ‘The road to people’s hearts is unending’

On his birthday, Shah Rukh is receiving love from all his friends in the film industry. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has always spoken highly of SRK, shared a video on social media featuring a collage of his photos with the actor from the sets of his various films. Along with it, KJo remembered the first time he went to meet Shah Rukh with his father Yash Johar.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan shared, “The film was KARAN ARJUN… the set was in Film City… my father and I arrived (me playing the part of a plus size hanger on) for a professional meeting (the signing on the dotted line for the film DUPLICATE) I had many apprehensions about movie stars … many of them based on fact and some ofcourse Stardust! So I wondered about this new breakthrough star who was apparently a lot like his first big hit ( DEEWANA for the uninformed ) … he was in costume and met me father warmly and gave him a massive jhappi!”

Also read |Karan Johar on why Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor didn’t appear on Koffee With Karan 7: ‘Next time…’

The filmmaker also recalled how the actor also interacted with him despite his “non-existent” career and listened to him carefully though Karan didn’t have anything meaningful to share. “He shook my hand and with his immensely kind eyes asked me many questions about my non existent career and my unproductive life (at that time) My answers were as bland as khichdi for an upset stomach but he listened with so much attention that I felt at that time that I had cracked the Da Vinci code…” Karan continued.

It has been 29 years since that meeting and now the two are not just friends but have grown into a family. Karan wrote, “Today I call him Bhai and he still listens to me with rapt attention (even when when I am discussing my trials and tribulations of hosting a talk show) his kind eyes are even kinder … and he is …PERSONALITY! That word just means SRK! For he he is more than family and will always be the my fiercest Critic and my hugest inspiration …”

The filmmaker also shared his thoughts on the teaser of Shah Rukh’s upcoming movie Pathaan, which was released on Wednesday on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. KJo concluded, “I owe my entire being to Adi and bhai…. And today I celebrate him and his extraordinary teaser of what I believe is going to be a juggernaut blockbuster! Hail the King !!! Because there isn’t and will never be another ! Love you Bhai❤️❤️❤️❤️ @iamsrk.”

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will hit the theaters on January 25, 2023.

