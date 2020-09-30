Suhana Khan: Been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone since I was 12

Suhana Khan has asked people to 'end colourism.' (Photo: Instagram/suhanakhan)

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan on Tuesday took to social media to discuss colourism. Stating that she has been facing derogatory and hurtful remarks about her skin tone from an early age, Suhana requested fans to ‘end colourism.’

“There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! This isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indians, which automatically makes us brown — yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t,” Suhana stated in a note on Instagram.

Suhana Khan wrote that only people insecure about how they look can resort to such mean methods to put others down. “Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you that if you’re not 5’7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5’3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism,” Suhana added as she concluded her statement.

Along with the note, the star kid also attached multiple screenshots of the comments she still receives about the way she looks.

The topic about skin tone and colourism came up when Suhana Khan posted a photo of herself on Instagram which received a lot of attention, with several people mentioning how her skin looked unusually light in the picture. Later, Suhana clarified via an Instagram story that she hasn’t got her skin lightened and ‘would never’ do that in future as well.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd