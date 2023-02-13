Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan party with Palak Tiwari, Nysa Devgn, Ananya Panday at Mumbai bash, see videos

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, partied with Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn and several others at a popular restaurant in Mumbai. Both of them were clad in short dresses and heels. Suhana’s brother Aryan Khan and Palak Tiwari were also at the bash, along with rumoured couple, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday. Shanaya Kapoor joined them later after she attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception.

Suhana wore a dress and black heels, while Nysa was clad in pink. Aryan Khan, who indulged the paps with a few photos, appeared in a red check shirt and black denims, paired with a black leather jacket. Their mutual friend Orhan Awatramani, who is now a regular feature in most of the photos, was present as well.

Fans flooded the videos with comments, calling Suhana Khan ‘gorgeous’. “Suhana is so beautiful,” one fan wrote. “Wow Suhana looks stunning. Natural make up and so striking. Beautiful,” another added.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday attended the party, both dressed in black. They were also seen at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception.

Nysa smiled at the cameras before heading into the restaurant.

On the work front, Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which also stars Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. Recently, Ananya Panday announced her untitled film with Vikramaditya Motwane, which will be a cyber thriller.