Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgn light up Bhumi Pednekar’s star studded Diwali bash. See photos

It’s the season of Bollywood Diwali bashes. After celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, actors Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana’s parties, actor Bhumi Pednekar hosted her friends from the film industry on Friday night. BHumi and her sister Samiksha were seen dazzling in beautiful lehengas as they posed for the photographers.

The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor’s friends from the film industry showed up in glamorous enembles for her bash.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan were also spotted at the party.

Bhumi chose a traditional maroon lehenga with a cut-out blouse and her sister wore a silver lehenga for the party at their residence in Mumbai.

Bhumi Pednekar with her sister Samiksha. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bhumi Pednekar with her sister Samiksha. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi’s Badhaai Do co-star Rajkummar Rao came for her party with his wife and actor Patralekha.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha at Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha at Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Rakul Preet Singh came for the party with her boyfriend, film producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani at Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani at Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia were seen dressed in pastels. The couple greeted paps stationed outside Bhumi’s residence to cover the party.

Riteish Deshmukh with Genelia Deshmukh at Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Riteish Deshmukh with Genelia Deshmukh at Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra was seen entering the party too. He was seen wearing a white kurta paired with a churidar and a black Nehru jacket.

Manish Malhotra at Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali bash (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Manish Malhotra at Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali bash (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Suhana Khan came for the party with her brother Aryan Khan.

Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan at Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan at Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nysa Devgn was see having a good time with her friends at the party as she was clicked laughing in her car while entering Bhumi’s party.

Nysa Devgn with her friend at Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nysa Devgn with her friend at Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan.