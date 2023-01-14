scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan attend Shah Rukh Khan’s friend Kajal Anand’s birthday party with mother Gauri Khan. See photos

Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Agastya Nanda, Ananya Panday and many other star kids were spotted arriving for Kajal Anand's birthday party in Mumbai.

suhana gauri aryanGauri Khan attended Kajal Anand's birthday party with Suhana and Aryan Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan’s kids, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, and his wife Gauri Khan attended the birthday bash of the actor’s close friend Kajal Anand, who is fondly addressed as Putlu by many in the Hindi film industry. Besides, Suhana and Aryan, the party also witnessed the coming together of many celebrity kids including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda.

Suhana and Aryan arrived in separate cars for the party. Suhana wore a black dress and Aryan was seen in a white t-shirt which he paired with blue denim and white sneakers. Their mother Gauri looked stylish in her beige dress.

Also read |When Shah Rukh Khan shared what he wrote in his journal for Suhana Khan: ‘Only for her…’

Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Shweta Bachchan, Neha Dhupia and Riteish Deshmukh among many others also came to the party to celebrate Kajal Anand’s birthday. Ananya Panday looked chic in her green dress and Shanaya Kapoor put her best fashion foot forward as she posed in a black dress at the party.

suhana khan Suhana Khan at Kajal Anand’s party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) gauri khan Gauri Khan struck a pose for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aryan khan Aryan Khan looked handsome as he came for his father’s close friend’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) agastya nanda Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shweta bachchan zoya akhtar Shweta Bachchan with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar at Kajal Anand’s birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) khushi kapoor Khushi Kapoor was spotted at Kajal Anand’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ananya panday Ananya Panday was photographed arriving at Kajal Anand’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) rani mukerji Rani Mukerji with Kajal Anand. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shanaya kapoor Shanaya Kapoor at Kajal Anand’s birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) fardeen khan Fardeen Khan suited up for Kajal Anand’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) genelia riteish Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza looked lovely together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) seema sajdeh Seema Sajdeh posed for a picture with close friend Maheep Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kunaal kapoor Kunal Kapoor kept it casual as he attended the birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shamita shetty Shamita Shetty was also spotted at Kajal Anand’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

For the unversed, Kajal Anand one of the members of Sanjay Dutt’s legal team but quit the profession soon after. She then tried other professions, one of which included starting a fashion brand with Manish Malhotra and Avanti Birla.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda are all set for their acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Aryan Khan too will be making his debut as a writer and showrunner in one of the projects of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-01-2023 at 13:16 IST
Next Story

Mumbai Art Street: R K Laxman’s Common Man at Utkarsh Mandal square gives a clarion call against noise pollution

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor’s dashing entry on a bike for Farzi trailer launch
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close