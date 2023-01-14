Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan attend Shah Rukh Khan’s friend Kajal Anand’s birthday party with mother Gauri Khan. See photos

Shah Rukh Khan’s kids, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, and his wife Gauri Khan attended the birthday bash of the actor’s close friend Kajal Anand, who is fondly addressed as Putlu by many in the Hindi film industry. Besides, Suhana and Aryan, the party also witnessed the coming together of many celebrity kids including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda.
Suhana and Aryan arrived in separate cars for the party. Suhana wore a black dress and Aryan was seen in a white t-shirt which he paired with blue denim and white sneakers. Their mother Gauri looked stylish in her beige dress.
Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Shweta Bachchan, Neha Dhupia and Riteish Deshmukh among many others also came to the party to celebrate Kajal Anand’s birthday. Ananya Panday looked chic in her green dress and Shanaya Kapoor put her best fashion foot forward as she posed in a black dress at the party.
For the unversed, Kajal Anand one of the members of Sanjay Dutt’s legal team but quit the profession soon after. She then tried other professions, one of which included starting a fashion brand with Manish Malhotra and Avanti Birla.
Meanwhile, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda are all set for their acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Aryan Khan too will be making his debut as a writer and showrunner in one of the projects of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.