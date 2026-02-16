Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor were ‘rolled’ down the stairs by Aryan Khan: ‘Shocked we survived that’

Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, has been friends with Shah Rukh Khan’s children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, since childhood. In a recent interview, Shanaya recalled a childhood memory in which Aryan pushed her and Suhana down the stairs in a blanket, calling it his self-designed roller coaster.

During a conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, Shanaya got a surprise from her BFF Suhana. In a voice note, Suhana said, “I am feeling very shy sending you this voice note. I just want to say that I am so proud of you. I am so excited to see you in this film (Tu Ya Main). I know how much hard work you have put into this, and I think everyone can see that. They can already see how amazing you are. I just cannot believe that this is the same girl who rolled down a steep flight of stairs with me, with nothing but a blanket, because someone thought it was a brilliant idea, which it obviously wasn’t.”