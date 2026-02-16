Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor were ‘rolled’ down the stairs by Aryan Khan: ‘Shocked we survived that’
Actor Shanaya Kapoor recently recalled a painful childhood incident in which Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, rolled her and his sister, Suhana Khan, down a flight of stairs while they were wrapped in a blanket.
Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, has been friends with Shah Rukh Khan’s children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, since childhood. In a recent interview, Shanaya recalled a childhood memory in which Aryan pushed her and Suhana down the stairs in a blanket, calling it his self-designed roller coaster.
During a conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, Shanaya got a surprise from her BFF Suhana. In a voice note, Suhana said, “I am feeling very shy sending you this voice note. I just want to say that I am so proud of you. I am so excited to see you in this film (Tu Ya Main). I know how much hard work you have put into this, and I think everyone can see that. They can already see how amazing you are. I just cannot believe that this is the same girl who rolled down a steep flight of stairs with me, with nothing but a blanket, because someone thought it was a brilliant idea, which it obviously wasn’t.”
Suhana continued, “I am shocked that we have survived that but I think you are doing way crazier stuff in this film. I am so happy for you and excited to see you in it. I am sending you all the love, good luck, and knocking on wood for you and the entire team. Love you and good luck.”
When asked about the details of the incident mentioned by Suhana, Shanaya elaborated, “Love you Suhana, thank you. And this story about the stairs was crazy. We were literally pushed off the stairs. It was supposed to be a roller coaster ride designed by Aryan. He was always irritating the young three girls. Me and Suhana always listened to whatever he said. He told us that this will be the best roller coaster of your life.”
She further added, “Just wear a helmet, I’ll zip you inside the blanket, give you one push down the stairs, and it will feel like flying on a magic carpet. We thought that this is the ride of our lives, we don’t have to go to any theme parks. But, it didn’t turn out well, it was very painful. Luckily we didn’t injure ourselves badly.”
Shanaya Kapoor also shared that Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Navya Naveli, and Ananya Panday are family for her. “For me, Suhana, Aryan, Ananya, Navya, they are like family. We have grown up together, the memories we have created together, its like a privilege. We are like sisters. The love that we share, even for our work and the support, its like we are fulfilling our dreams together. Its amazing,” she said.
Shanaya’s latest release, Tu Ya Main, also starring Adarsh Gaurav, has failed to make an impact at the box office, collecting just ₹2.85 crore in its first three days. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film hit theatres on February 13.
