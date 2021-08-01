Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan turn artists with ‘therapeutic’ sketch, see photo

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and mom Gauri indulged in some therapeutic artwork recently. Suhana took to Instagram stories and shared a short video of a sketch, which was later shared by Gauri.

While Suhana Khan just tagged her mother in the post, Gauri wrote, “Charcoal art, a form of dry art…. extremely therapeutic.” The sketch is a portrait, with the word ‘mom’ signed in the corner, surrounded by hearts.

Suhana gives her fans a glimpse into her life in New York, quite often. She shared photos from her birthday celebration in TAO Downtown Restaurant in New York City, which got much love from her followers. In another post, she tried to recreate Cindy Crawford’s iconic photo, which got appreciated by Shah Rukh Khan.

Currently, Suhana Khan is a student at the New York University’s Tisch School Of The Arts and is expected to follow in her father’s footsteps and join the film industry as an actor. Her brother, Aryan, is more interested in filmmaking.

SRK had once said about Suhana’s acting passions, “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry.” Yet he has always been emphatic that his children must complete their education first, before stepping into Bollywood.

“Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet,” he had earlier said in an interview with Hindustan Times.