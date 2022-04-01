scorecardresearch
Friday, April 01, 2022
Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday twin in tank tops as they cheer for Kolkata Knight Riders

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan took to Instagram to post a story where they can be seen heading towards Wankhede Stadium to catch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 1, 2022 9:13:56 pm
suhana khan ananya pandaySuhana Khan and Ananya Panday attened KKR vs PBKS match on Friday. (Photo: Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has been the biggest cheerleader for her father’s IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. She has often accompanied her father to stadiums to support the team. Now that her father is busy shooting for his next film Pathaan, Suhana has taken it upon herself to cheer on the team. She took along best friend Ananya Panday to the match.

On Friday, both Ananya and Suhana took to Instagram to post a story where they can be seen heading towards Wankhede Stadium to catch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match. In the video, the two star kids are flaunting the KKR logo on their tank tops. While Ananya looks gorgeous in a white top, Suhana too looks stunning in a yellow top. Suhana captioned the video, “Game Night.”

Also read |Suhana Khan advises dad Shah Rukh Khan to have fun in new video, he thanks her for the ‘best day of his life’. Watch
ananya panday Ananya Panday shared the photo on her Instagram story. (Photo: Ananya Panday/instagram) suhana khan Suhana Khan shared the video before the match. (Photo: Suhana Khan/instagram)

Later, fan pages of KKR featured pictures of Suhana and Ananya watching the match.

Suhana Khan has been actively involved in this season of the Indian Premier League. She was present at the IPL auction with brother Aryan Khan. The two represented their father Shah Rukh Khan at the event. Along with them, Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jhanvi Mehta also attended the event. KKR is jointly owned by Juhi and Shah Rukh.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Juhi opened up on how she felt watching her daughter Jahnavi at the IPL auction. When asked if we can call them the future of KKR, Juhi said, “Not just the future, they are the present of the team. It is very funny how there was a time when our kids would be at home and we would be on the screen. Suddenly, it was the other way around because I was home watching my daughter on-screen. It was beautiful. God bless her, Aryan and Suhana. I wish them all the best.”

