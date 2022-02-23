Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda seen with Zoya Akhtar in Mumbai, fans say ‘their debut Archie’s coming’

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda were spotted in Khar, Mumbai along with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. As the three got photographed together, fans were quick to speculate about an upcoming project with Suhana and Agastya in the lead.

The pictures that have surfaced on the internet has Suhana wearing a black jacket over a white t-shirt, which she paired with grey pants. Zoya Akhtar was seen a black top and striped pants. Agastya wore a mask as he was surrounded by paparazzi and sat in his car with his friends.

As a paparazzo shared the photos on social media, fans speculated that the trio is collaborating for a film based on Archie Comics. A fan commented on the photos saying, “Archie’s coming bro🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Another wrote, “Riverdale remake.” On another video of Suhana, which was posted on Instagram, a fan of her wrote, “Can’t wait to see her in Bigg Screen ❤️.” Another added, “she is totally ready for debut 😍😍.”

Last year, Netflix announced partnering with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar for a feature film adaptation of the comics. Set in the 1960s, it will be a live-action musical set and will introduce Riverdale to a new generation in India. Then, it was speculated that the project will star Suhana, Agastya and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. Even Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s name had cropped up.

“I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today,” Zoya Akhtar said in a statement.

Archie comics follow the lives of four friends — Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge and Jughead Jones, and their many teenage issues. While Archie, Betty and Veronica are caught in a love triangle, Jughead is known for his love for food.