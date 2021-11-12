Suhana Khan is all heart for brother Aryan Khan ahead of his birthday, shares precious childhood pic from London

Suhana Khan on Friday wished her brother, Aryan Khan, an early happy birthday via an Instagram Story originally posted by their cousin, Alia Chhiba. Aryan, the eldest son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, turns 24 on November 13.

Alia Chhiba took to Instagram and shared an old family picture, with which she wished both Aryan and Namita Chhiba. The picture, apparently taken outside the Buckingham Palace in the UK, shows a very young Aryan and Suhana posing with their cousins and uncle. “Happy birthday to the two most loving and inspiring people,” Alia wrote in her caption, tagging both Aryan and Namita.

Suhana re-posted Alia’s picture with a red heart emoji. Muted celebrations are expected this year, following Aryan’s involvement in the cruise ship drug bust case. Aryan and several others were arrested following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship by the Narcotics Control Bureau in October. Aryan was subsequently lodged at the Arthur Road jail for several weeks. He is currently out on bail.

Suhana marked his release with a special Instagram post, in which she shared old pictures of her and Aryan with Shah Rukh. She captioned the post simply: “I love you.”

It was similarly sombre on both Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan’s birthdays some weeks ago. Suhana, however, marked her mother’s special day with a throwback picture of her and Shah Rukh. “Happy birthday ma,” she wrote in her caption.

Suhana is currently studying filmmaking at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. She is expected to make her acting debut soon. Reports suggest that she has been cast in director Zoya Akhtar’s recently-announced Indian adaptation of the Archie comic books, but Thursday’s official announcement made no mention of her.