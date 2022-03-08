Suhana Khan advises dad Shah Rukh Khan to have fun in new video, he thanks her for the ‘best day of his life’. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan shared a new promotional campaign on his Instagram account, much to the excitement of his fans. In the video, his daughter Suhana Khan calls him and asks him about his whereabouts. SRK, who is in Dubai for a shoot, says that he is at work.

She says that’s boring and tells him to have fun in the city. In a montage of clips, SRK roams around Dubai, parties with different people, and plays a bit of volleyball as well. At the end of the day, he talks to Suhana on the phone who asks, “Still shooting? How was your day, did you have some fun?” He answers, “I’m back home, and thanks to you, I had the best day of my life.”

SRK captioned the video, “Every experience becomes a special memory in Dubai. Explore the city with me!”

Fans flooded the video with comments and hearts, saying ‘King is back!” Others admired his new look, where he has long hair, and some said that they couldn’t wait for his upcoming film Pathaan, which will release next year.

SRK who had kept a rather low profile on social for months, left fans overjoyed when he shared the trailer for Pathaan and hosted an #AskSRK session on Twitter. A fan wrote that he had been missing Shah Rukh for a while now. The fan tweeted, “Filmo mai aate reho…Khabro mai nahi.” To this, the actor replied, “Ok next time I will be ‘Khabardaar’ #Pathaan.” When another fan asked if Pathaan will meet the expectations of fans, Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Thoda tum adjust kar lena thoda main kar dunga…all expectations will get done then. #Pathaan.”