Suhana Khan set to make her acting debut with a short film

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan is set to make her acting debut in an English short film, titled The Grey Part Of Blue.

The short is directed by Theodore Gimeno, who shared the news on Instagram.

The film also stars Robin Gonnella.

The director also shared the stills from the movie with the two leads.

Suhana, who graduated in June, was also awarded for her contribution to drama in Ardingly with the Russel Cup.

The photos and videos of the 19-year-old’s performances in school and college plays would often go viral on social media and keep the rumour mills buzzing about her debut in Bollywood.